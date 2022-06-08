NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextDecade.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.02. 19,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,013. The stock has a market cap of $897.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.43. NextDecade has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

