Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 123000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
