Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.14. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.