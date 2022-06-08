Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

JWN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

