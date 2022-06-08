Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 109,067 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $2,074,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,559,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.