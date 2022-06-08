Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

