Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

OLLI traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 4,839,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,649. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

