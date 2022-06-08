Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.00

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$60.00 and last traded at C$60.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.68.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 90.85%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.