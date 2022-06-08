Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00008828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00204713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,349 coins and its circulating supply is 563,033 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

