Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

