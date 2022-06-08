Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 27,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 173,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

OPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$248.03 million and a PE ratio of -38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

