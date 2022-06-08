Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Albert Erani Sells 20,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,278,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,508,565.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,926. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $692.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Organogenesis by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

