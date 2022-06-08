Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,445.80 and $111.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

