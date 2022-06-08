Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 277,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $131.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 818.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

