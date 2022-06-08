Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,345. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

