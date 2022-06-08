Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. 331,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,345. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

