Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

OXM traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 331,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,345. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

