Oxygen Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $473,102.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,954,738 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

