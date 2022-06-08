Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $734,292.05 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,568.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCRX traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.