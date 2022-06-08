Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Cap of $17.33 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $18,526.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016908 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 257,010,176 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

