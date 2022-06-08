Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,971 ($37.23).

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.86) to GBX 2,830 ($35.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.73) to GBX 3,440 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.96) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.46), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($202,113.31).

LON PSN traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,218 ($27.79). The company had a trading volume of 796,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,400.64. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,005 ($25.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,209 ($40.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.