Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,971 ($37.23).
PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.86) to GBX 2,830 ($35.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.73) to GBX 3,440 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.96) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.46), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($202,113.31).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.96%.
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Stories
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.