Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,699 shares of company stock worth $69,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 37,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

