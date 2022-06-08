Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Shares of PHR opened at $21.33 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 271.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 165,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after buying an additional 172,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

