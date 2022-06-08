PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc Acquires 81,265 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc bought 81,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 741,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,639. The company has a market cap of $156.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.