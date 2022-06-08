Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.48 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to report sales of $363.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $373.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $331.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 259,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,965. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

