Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.18.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PNW stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.34.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.
About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.