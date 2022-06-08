Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $122,830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

