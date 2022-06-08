Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197,397.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $117.38 million and approximately $197,397.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00304066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006189 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,746,273 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.