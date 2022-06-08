Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

