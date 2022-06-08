Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $27.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

