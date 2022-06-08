PolkaCover Market Capitalization Reaches $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

