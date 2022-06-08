Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.54).

Several analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.17) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 235 ($2.94). 656,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,213. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 712.42. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698.50 ($21.28).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.