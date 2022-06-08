PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.37 million. PRA Group reported sales of $285.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $938.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.57 million to $957.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $952.38 million, with estimates ranging from $909.15 million to $988.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. 300,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

