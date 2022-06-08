Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.89

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.14. Prada shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.