Primecoin Trading Up 0.5% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $545.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,983,573 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

