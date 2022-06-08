ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.48. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 4,018 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$64.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProntoForms news, Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 85,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$36,236.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,996 shares in the company, valued at C$98,793.11. Also, Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$45,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,049.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

