Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
