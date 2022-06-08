Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.