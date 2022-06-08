Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Stelco from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

