QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,730 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $269,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 90,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,324. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

