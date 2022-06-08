Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:NX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $819.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

