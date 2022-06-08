Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report $956.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $1.05 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $434.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,177. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

