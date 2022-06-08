REPO (REPO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,260.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $5,260.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00416997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

