Rewardiqa (REW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $17,935.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002944 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

