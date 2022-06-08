Richard Hermanns Buys 1,000 Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,448,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Richard Hermanns bought 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

