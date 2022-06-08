RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, June 10th

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

REDU stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.65. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

