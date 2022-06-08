River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.51

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.51 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 54.30 ($0.68). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.74), with a volume of 370,928 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Alex Hoctor Duncan acquired 188,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £499,999.35 ($626,565.60).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

