ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.58 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $577,637.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00155885 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.