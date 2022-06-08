Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 399.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($5.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.32) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.08) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.95) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON ROR traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 282.60 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 783,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,987. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.78. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 253 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 10,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($33,458.65). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($39,992.48).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

