Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.86.
Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.85. 721,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$124.08 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$184.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$745,894.49. Insiders have sold a total of 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690 over the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.