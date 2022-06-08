Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.86.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.85. 721,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$124.08 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$184.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9400008 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$745,894.49. Insiders have sold a total of 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

