Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.66% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 294,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 366,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,975. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.