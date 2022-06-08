Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.
LGVC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.