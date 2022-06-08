Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.

LGVC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.